Nellie Sillmon Bourgeois

Nellie Mae “Mama Nell” Sillmon Bourgeois was born to the union of Aaron
Sillmon Sr. and Louversa Loston Sillmon in Jeanerette on February 17, 1933.
Nellie Mae was baptized at an early age at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jeanerette by the late Rev. O.J. Drapeau. She later became a devoted member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. Being a faithful servant of Christ, she willingly served in numerous organizations supporting the ministries of the church.
Nellie Mae was reared and educated in Iberia Parish having attended Jeanerette Colored High School. She would enter into Holy Matrimony in 1952 with the late Carol Bourgeois Sr. Their union was blessed with six children.
She was a devoted daughter to her parents, a loving sister to her siblings, a very caring, nurturing and supportive mother to her children and an inspiration to her nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
Nellie Mae will be remembered for her strong will, positive encouragement, wisdom and empathy. A truly great cook with a willingness to help anyone, she assumed the role of caregiver. Nellie Mae would earn the endearing title of “Mama Nell.” Her use of the creole term “Cher” was her trademark during conversations.
“Mama Nell” short in stature but big in heart. She would bring that character with
her during her employment with the Iberia Parish School Board as a food service worker as she provided nutrition to the many young students she would serve during her twenty plus years of service.
She along with her husband, opened their home to many that were sick and infirm, giving them the care and loving attention they needed. A chapter ended, a page turned, a life well lived; a rest well earned.
A life-long resident of Jeanerette, Mrs. Bourgeois transitioned peacefully at 4:45 p.m. on April 28, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her children.
She is survived by four sons, Honorable Carol Bourgeois Jr., Mayor of Jeanerette, Russell Bourgeois (Stephanie) of Houston and Quentin Bourgeois (Ella) of Houston; two daughters, Loretta Bourgeois of Jeanerette and Berlyn B. Glaude (Irvin) of Duson; sister Mary Ann Bernard of New Iberia; a special friend, Cora Clay of Jeanerette; daughters-in-law Gerselda S. Bourgeois (Troy) of Texas City, Texas, and Carmen Roy Bourgeois of Atlanta; seventeen grandchildren, three of which she raised, Ramall Johnson (Tiffany), Natasha Tillman (Chad) and Tremaine Bourgeois all of Houston; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; three godchildren, Denise Sereal, Sylvia Rochon and Wilmer Castle; two close childhood friends, Ms. Doris Stanton and Ms. Mable Watson both of Jeanerette; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carol Bourgeois Sr.; son Troy L. Bourgeois; parents, Aaron Sillmon Sr. and Louversa Loston Sillmon; two sisters, Lena Sillmon Miller and Ida Mae Sillmon Boutte; seven brothers, Aaron Sillmon, Roland Sillmon, Willie Sillmon, Steven Sillmon, Cleveland Sillmon, John Sillmon Sr., Leo Loston Sr. and Robert Barabin Sr.; aunt Alberta Loston; and two grandchildren, Blake and DeMarcus Bourgeois.
