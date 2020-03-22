Private memorial services were held for Mrs. Courtney George “CG” Snoddy Jr., the former Nell Bordelon, age 91, at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Fr. Ed Degeyter officiated the service.
Inurnment will be held privately at a later date.
Nell Bordelon Snoddy was born Feburary 9, 1929, into the family of Charles Calvin Bordelon and Corrine Decoute. Nell grew up in the town of Marksville until she married Courtney George Snoddy Jr. on March 19, 1950. Mr. and Mrs. Snoddy raised three sons and one daughter.
Mrs. Snoddy was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and four sisters, Juanita, Betty, Charlene and Marilyn.
Nell Snoddy gave to her community through her faith, by teaching Catholicism classes for over 40 years. Ms. Nell also was a Eucharistic Minister at the Consolata Nursing Home for 30 plus years. She would arrive at Consolata early before Mass and walk the halls from room to room passing out the bread of life to all souls who wanted to receive the host. Nell would then return to celebrate the Mass where she would again pass out the host for communion.
Nell Snoddy was a great wife, amazing mother and nurturing grandmother.
Mrs. Snoddy is survived by her four children, Bruce Snoddy of Lafayette, Russell and Cheryl Snoddy of New Iberia, Calvin Snoddy, also from New Iberia, and Connie Snoddy Garner of Lake Charles.
Granny, as she was affectionately known by her grandchildren, is survived grandchildren Sean and Michelle Snoddy, Courtney Snoddy Pitre, Lynn Snoddy Guthrie, Cameron Snoddy Williams, Lauren Snoddy Pommier, Jonathan, Travis and Kevin Garner; along with their loving spouses and thirteen great-grandchildren who will miss her dearly.
Nell Bordelon Snoddy was ready to go and meet our Lord and Savior. She passed peacefully, on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
