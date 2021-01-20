Nell B. Touchet

ERATH — A Memorial Mass will be conducted for Mrs. Dalton Touchet, the former Nell Broussard, 89, on Friday, January 22, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.
A Rosary will be prayed by the Men’s Rosary Group at 9 am on Friday, January 22, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Hall.
Mrs. Touchet was a native of Erath and resident of New Iberia. She passed away at 10:35 a.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Nell loved her family and adored her grandson and great-granddaughters. Her personality could easily light up a room and she knew how to make all she met smile. She loved cooking and baking and was known for her beloved lemon squares that she enjoyed sharing with her friends and family.
She is survived by her daughter D’Aun Touchet Barras and husband Ricky of New Iberia; grandchildren Tyler Michael Barras and wife Lauren Robinson Barras, Bridget and Bethanie; two great-granddaughters, Addison Lynn Barras and Ansley Marie Barras; one sister, Ola Book of Erath; and two brothers, Leonard Broussard and wife Geraldine of Katy, Texas, and Philip Broussard of Lafayette.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dalton Touchet; one son, Leonard Keith Touchet; parents, Morielle Camille and Mable Broussard; one sister, Hildred Broussard; and her brother-in-law Mike Book.
