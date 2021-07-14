“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7
Nelies Landry Leleux, a devout Catholic and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, entered into eternal glory in the evening hours of Saturday, July 10, 2021, with her family at her side. She was 79.
A gathering of family and friends was held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the Rosary being led by the Men’s Rosary Group at 7 p.m. Visiting hours resumed on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., with the Rosary being led by the Red Hat Ladies Society at 11 am.
A Mass of Christian burial celebrating Mrs. Nelies life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at her beloved parish of St. Marcellus Catholic Church. Fr. Nathan Comeaux will be the celebrant. Following the Mass, Mrs. Leleux will be laid to rest in the church mausoleum.
Nelies was born Nov. 24, 1941, in Delcambre to the late Sefrien Landry and the late Viola Broussard Landry and was one of five children born to that union. From a very young age she led a life of devotion to her faith, and as a wife and mother, she instilled those same values in her children and grandchildren. That very same devotion to live with God in her heart brought her to service in her church. In 1983 she became the very first Eucharistic Minister at St. Marcellus parish. From there, her service would grow and she soon volunteered to lead the Religious Education program. For almost three decades Mrs. Nelies shared her faith with the children in the parish, in hopes that they too would live a life filled with faith and service to God and others. She also offered her time to serve on the Parish Council of St. Marcellus and was a past president, a member of the Ladies Altar Society, Come Lord Jesus, the Red Hat Ladies Society and in any other capacity that the church needed. She truly had a servant’s heart.
Nelies’ legacy will live on in the hearts and thoughts of all who knew and loved her. Rest well for you have earned your heavenly reward. Until we meet again.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 60 beautiful years, Theodore “Teddy” Leleux; her three children, Woody Leleux and wife Lori Bourque Leleux of New Iberia, Ginger Leleux Barras and husband Anthony “Tony” Barras of Delcambre and Skip Leleux and wife Stephanie Dore Leleux of New Iberia; her grandchildren Keisha Barras, Chelsea Leleux, Haley Leleux Huffman, Jackson “Jack” Leleux, Ethan Leleux and Carter Leleux; two great-grandchildren, Suri Romero and Jett Romero; and her brother and sister Dave Landry and wife Beatrice “Bea” Landry and Elise Landry LeBlanc, all of New Iberia.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister, Russell Landry and Deloris Landry Fitch; a brother-in-law ,Harold LeBlanc; and her godchild Tara LeBlanc.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Ethan Leleux, Jackson “Jack” Leleux, Craig Leleus, and Scott Leleux, Nick LeBlanc and Craig Landry.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Acadian Hospice for the care, compassion and love shown to Nelies. God bless you all.
Memorial contributions may be made in Nelies’ name to St. Marcellus Catholic Church, Religious Education, 6100 Avery Island Road, New Iberia, LA 70560.
Relatives and friends are encouraged to share their memories, condolences and support by visiting Mrs. Leleux’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
