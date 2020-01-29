Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Neil Michael Van Brocklin, 40, who passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in Baton Rouge.
Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.
Rev. Randy Courville will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday. A Rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
A native of New Iberia and a resident of Baton Rouge, Neil Michael Van Brocklin was born on May 14, 1979 and was a 1997 graduate of New Iberia Senior High. Neil was very laid back and enjoyed listening to music, reading and BBQing. A loving son, brother and friend, he will be deeply missed.
Neil is survived by his parents, Kerry and Marcia Lavergne Van Brocklin of New Iberia; brother Jarrod Van Brocklin of St. Martinville; aunts Vicki Talbot and husband John Peter of Magnolia, Texas, Angela Van Brocklin of Lafayette, Janice Broussard and husband James of St. Martinville, Dianne Kelly and husband Robert of Chugiak, Arkansas; uncle Ivan J. Lavergne Jr. of St. Martinville; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ivan and Ella Boudreaux Lavergne; paternal grandparents, Percy and Erlene Romero Van Brocklin; and uncles Ronald James Van Brocklin, Melvin Lavergne, David J. Lavergne and Mark Lavergne.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Lewis Blanche and all of the Stepping Stones roommates.
Memorial contributions may be made in Neil’s memory to Angel Paws, 1314 Troy Rd., New Iberia, LA 70563, 365-1923.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.