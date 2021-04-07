RYNELLA — A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Nedreal Guillotte Migues, 85, at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church. Fr. James Ngyuen will officiate. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum where Mrs. Migues will be laid to rest beside her husband.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed by the Men’s Rosary Group at 6 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Thursday from 8 a.m. until the service time.
A native of Lydia and resident of new Iberia, Mrs. Migues passed away on Monday, April 5. 2021, at Maison Teche Nursing Home.
Nedreal was born on February 9, 1936, in Lydia to Lawless and Zilda Ransonet Guillotte. She was a stay-at-home mom to her two children until they graduated high school. She then went to work at Anthony’s Department Store. After Anthony’s, Nedreal went to work for the Iberia Parish School Board as a cook in the cafeteria until her retirement. The children at Center Street Elementary loved her cooking, especially those who were lucky enough to be on her “special list.” They were the ones who got a little extra in their plates.
Nedreal loved to cook for family and friends. She loved camping, gardening, playing Pokeno and eating out with her friends. Nedreal loved dancing and singing. She was a very social person and loved visiting with friends.
She is survived by her son Blaine Migues of New Iberia; daughter Jessica Broussard (Randy) of Youngsville; granddaughter Kimberly Clay (Jude) of New Iberia; great-grandsons Brandt Clay and Michael Clay of New Iberia and Brock Clay (Ashley) of Youngsville; great-great-grandson Maverick Clay of Youngsville; and brothers Adrian Guillotte (Aldret) of Coteau, Hubert Guillotte of New Iberia and Preston Guillotte (Tiny) of New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Alex Migues; parents; sister Elma Rita Uze; and granddaughter Mary Theresa Broussard.
Pallbearers will be Blaine Migues, Jude Clay, Brock Clay, Michael Clay, Brandt Clay and Donald Guillotte.
To view the online obituary, view the video tribute and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.