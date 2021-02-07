A memorial service will be conducted on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, for Neal R. Boutte, at David Funeral Home of New Iberia at noon with Deacon Robert Kingman officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
The family requests visitation to begin at 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Neal R. Boutte, 57, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at his residence in New Iberia.
Neal R. Boutte was born on February 16, 1963, to Sidney Jr. and Elaine Saintes Boutte in New Iberia.
Neal loved playing music especially loved drumming. He was very accomplished mechanic on automobiles. Neal will be best remembered as for being a giver and for having such a heart for helping those who need. He never asked for anything in return.
He is survived by his daughter Macey Broussard (John) of New Iberia; his sister Patricia B. Jenkins (Hardy) of New Iberia; his grandson Hendrix Broussard; and his best friend Opie Breaux; his nieces and nephews Kenneth Jenkins, Glen Jenkins, Michael Jenkins Sr., Jennifer Baudry, Michelle Clark, Marcia Hall and Melanie Boutte.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Jr. and Elaine Saintes Boutte and one brother Allen Boutte.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
