Nathaniel Randle Sr., 82, a resident of Franklin and native of Charenton, passed away peacefully on Sunday April 24, 2022, at 10 p.m. at his residence.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until funeral services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church,1110 Barrow Street Franklin, LA. Pastor Allen R. Randle Sr. will officiate. Mr. Randle will be laid to rest with military honors in the Special Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Baldwin. All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Nathaniel Sr. enlisted in the United States Army and was later discharged receiving an honorable discharge.
Memories of Mr. Randle will forever remain in the hearts of his wife Albertha Randle; two sons, Dr. Allen R. (Pamela) Randle Sr. of New Iberia and Nathaniel (Angell) Randle Jr. of Baton Rouge; three daughters, Cheryl Lynn Jones of Lafayette, Christina (James) Bowers of Franklin and Diona (Melvin) Bautista of Baton Rouge; brothers Henry Randle of Seattle, Washington, Charles Randle and Jules Randle both of Baldwin; sisters Barbara Edmond and Hilda Cecile Mitchell both of Baldwin and Joe Ann Collins of New Iberia; fifteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; along with a host of relatives and friends.
Nathaniel was preceded in death by his grandson Jarrod Michael Bowers; parents Joseph Randle Sr. and Juanita J. Randle; and his siblings Albert R. Randle, Gerald Randle Sr., Joseph Randle Jr., Fred Randle, Harold Randle and Eugene Randle.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nathaniel Randle Sr., please visit our floral store.