Nannie Belle W. Todd

Funeral services will be conducted for Nannie Belle Walter Todd, 82, on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the David Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Weldon Moak and Rev. Tracy King officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Friday, April 16, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and resume on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 9 a.m. until the time of service.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Todd passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in a Lafayette hospital.
She was a member of Westside Baptist Church and served and secretary and treasurer for many years and taught Sunday School in several local Baptist churches. She was a charitable person with a forgiving and giving heart. She had a love for animals, enjoyed cooking and baking and loved her family and neighbors.
She is survived by her nieces Elizabeth Turnage Ducrest and husband Louis Felix of Youngsville and Mary Alice “Molly” Turnage Flournoy and husband James of Kingsland, Texas; nephew Donald S. Turnage Jr. and wife Mari Ann of Bayou Vista; nieces Ruth Irene “Ruthie” Turnage Larimer and husband Jack of Lafayette, Rebecca “Becky” Turnage Noel of Broussard and Phyllis Walter Eyre and husband Dr. Byron of Baton Rouge; nephew William Bret Walter and wife Patricia “Naomi” of Cleveland, Texas; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; stepdaughter Patricia Todd Crisman and husband William of New Iberi;a and three step-grandchildren. She also had extended family in Virginia and West Virginia whom she visited yearly and were very close and dear to her heart.
Serving as pallbearers will be Louis Felix Ducrest, Daniel R. Noel, Ben Blackburn, Douglas Thibodeaux, Johnnie Berryhill and Daniel Terrebonne.
Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Michelle Nicole Noel.
