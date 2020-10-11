Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in New Iberia for Nancy Dore’ Gachassin, 81, who passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in New Iberia.
Entombment followed in the church cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends was held Thursday from 9 a.m. until 2:15 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A rosary, led by Deacon Robert Klingman, was prayed at 11 a.m.
Mrs. Gachassin was born in Delcambre on October 2, 1939 to the late Melicour and Elde’ Delcambre Dore. She was a 1958 graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy, and together with her late husband, they owned and operated Oris’ Dental Lab. A member of Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church and the Social Housewives Club, she enjoyed traveling, cooking, playing Pokeno, attending and watching LSU and New Orleans Saints games, and spending time with her babies.
She is survived by her three daughters, Annette (Keith) Oliva of New Iberia, Ellen (Phil) Duplantis of New Iberia, Joni (Jerry) Chauvin of New Iberia; son, Kevin Gachassin of New Iberia; eight grandchildren, Brittany O. (Seth) Viator, Trace Oliva, Matthew Oliva, Janie C. (Jonathan) Gros, Jacie C. (Caleb) Sumrall, Cory (Heather) Duplantis, Lacy (Becca) Duplantis, and Acelyn Pommier; six great grandchildren, Eli, Reese and Isaac Viator, Cle’lie and Axel Sumrall, Langham Duplantis, Charlie Duplantis, Jackson Gros, and Elliana Oliva.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oris Pierre Gachassin; son, Darren Jude Gachassin; two brothers, Phil (Linda) Dore’, and Clayton “Jimmy” Dore.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Chauvin, Kevin Gachassin, Phil Duplantis, Trace Oliva, Keith Oliva, and Matthew Oliva.
Honorary pallbearers include her grandchildren and the Mt. Carmel Class of 1958.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Azalea Estates, Acadian Hospice and the sitters.
Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.