A Home-going celebration will be held for Mr. Namon Jones Sr., 81, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church (Petit-Anse) with Rev. Mediate Derouen, Pastor officiating.
He will await the resurrection in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in New Iberia (Petit-Anse).
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church at 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Namon Jones Sr. was born on February 25, 1938, to the union of the late Rev/Dr. Harrison McKinley Jones and Julia Lewis Jones. He transitioned from this earthly life to eternal rest in glory on Monday January 27, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center.
Namon Sr. accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age. He was baptized by his father, the late Rev. Harrison McKinley Jones at Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Petit-Anse. A faithful, dedicated and lifetime member, Namon Sr. served as the Head of the Deacons and a Sunday School Teacher.
On May 16, 1960, Namon and Jo Ella Jones Sr. were united in marriage. God blessed this union with four children.
His service to the Lord continued as he faithfully represented his church at the Union Sixth District level. He also served his country in the United States Army early on in his life. Namon Sr. was an avid outdoorsman, always building and growing things to share with his family and community. He was kind and had a quiet but stern demeanor about him and always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator and has joined his wife Jo Ella in heaven.
Left to cherish his memories are his three sons, Namon Jones Jr., David Jones and Dale Wayne Jones Sr. (LaToya), all of New Iberia; one daughter, Colette Jones Piper (Jarvan Sr.) of Middleburg, Florida; five grandchildren, Jasmine and Jarvan Piper Jr. of Middleburg, Florida, Dale Jr., Da Qwan and Hayden Jones of New Iberia; one sister, Edwina J.T. Livingston of New Iberia; one brother-in-law, Murphy J. Henry of New Iberia; one sister-in-law, Teresa Jones of Cade; one godchild, Shelia Polk Jean-Baptiste; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Namon Sr. was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Jo Ella Jones; brothers Harrison M. Jones Jr. (Isabel) of New Iberia; Murphy Jones (Catherine) of New Iberia, Allen Jones of Cade, Edward Jones Sr. (Julia) of New Iberia, Leroy Jones (Mable) of New Iberia, Raleigh Jones (Gloria) of New Iberia, Elliott Jones of New Iberia and Eddie Jones of New Iberia; and his sister Marjorie M. Jones Henry of New Iberia.
Active Pallbearers are Dale Jones Jr., Da Qwan Jones, Dean Turner Sr., Palfrey Polk Jr., Dean Turner Jr. and Daniel Turner.
Honorary Pallbearers are Namon Jones Jr., David Jones, Dale Jones Sr., George Hill Jr., Dale A. Hill, Jarvan Piper Sr., Jarvan Piper Jr., Palfrey Polk Sr. and Murphy Henry.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.