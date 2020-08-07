Nakavin Gardner

A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mr. Nakavin Tykell “Nick” Gardner, 34, at 11 a.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander, officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday at the funeral home at 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery.
Due to the CDC/local regulations, attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed at 4:06 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.
He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Veronica Pitre Gardner and Brian Anthony Gardner of New Iberia; his fiancée, Darlene Johnson of New Iberia; two children he reared and loved as his own, Dejonnaie Welcome and Saniyah Caliste of New Iberia; one brother, Andropolis “Duke” Gardner of New Iberia; two sisters, Arkimbre Pitre and Kaisha Pitre of New Iberia; one godchild, Paris Simon of New Iberia; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Geneva Pitre; and paternal grandparents Doris Gardner and Jean Ann Gardner.
Active pallbearers will be Jermey Nelson, Stefan JeanBatiste, Gilbert Granger, Jamaal Rankin, Thaddeus Hall Jr. and Rick Allen.
Honorary pallbearers will be Raphael Depass, Christopher Archangel, Chris Powers, Johari James, Derientroy Guidry, Dontae Mitchell and Demarcus Moses.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.