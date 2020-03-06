A Home-going celebration will be held for Ms. Nadia Spiller, 25, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander, officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the funeral home 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
A lifelong resident of Jeanerette, she passed at 4:43 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center.
Nadia accepted Christ as her Savior and was a member of St. Mark Baptist Church where she remained a loving member until her death, under the leadership of Rev. Eric Fondal Sr. She was a Class of 2013 graduate of West St. Mary High School in Franklin. The culmination of Nadia’s senior year was her selection to be on the 2012-2013 Homecoming Court. Nadia was primarily raised by her maternal grandmother, until her health declined and she moved to Monroe.
She leaves in God’s care, her mother, Melanie K. Spiller; one aunt, Detria Spiller-Jenkins (Rod) of Monroe; four uncles, Craig Roman (Rachel) of Chicago, Brian Roman (Janet) of New Orleans, Kendall Spiller (Tiffany) of Campti and Gavonn Fondal of Junction City, Kansas; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death was her grandmother, Myrna R. Fondal; great-aunt Willie M. Vicks; four great-uncles, Charles A. Roman Sr., Eddie A. Roman, C. Alfred Roman and Frank Nicholas Sr.
Active Pallbearers will be Jeffery Roman, Fitzgerald Roman, Darius Roman, Roderick Jenkins, Keith Nicholas and Kerald Norman.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Lawrence Roman, Willie Roman Jr., Kendell Spiller, Craig Roman, Javonn Fondal, Brian Roman and Ray Roman.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.