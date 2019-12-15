COTEAU — A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau for Myrtle Mazerole Mire, 78, who passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in New Iberia.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Rev. Brian Harrington will be the Celebrant. Readers for the Mass will be Joy Latiolais and Vicki DeRanger.
A gathering of family and friends will be Sunday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Visitation will continue on Monday from 8 a.m. until 1:15 p.m.
A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Myrtle was born on February 24, 1941, to the late Simonette and Edmarie Romero Mazerole. She was a devoted mother first and foremost, who treasured her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and embraced every moment with them. Myrtle was a resilient woman with a sense of humor who made friends everywhere she went. She was a selfless person who would give to others without expecting anything in return.
Myrtle enjoyed her 10 years of employment at Coteau Elementary, where she was dearly loved by all of the students. She enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts, and loved children and pets. Myrtle was deeply devoted to praying the Rosary.
She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Murphy Mire; daughter Melissa Mixon (Henry); sons Nelton Guillory, Crawford Mire (Susan), and Rodney Mire; brother George Mazerole Sr. (Stella); grandchildren Matthew Naquin, Henry “Bubba” Mixon (Bambi), Jason Mixon (Christie), Carrol Mixon (Tiffany), Chance Mixon (Demi), Samuel Guillory, Benjamin Guillory, Kisha Broussard (Brad), Felicia Lashare, Alicia Derouen (John), Samantha Boudoin (Josh), Brooke Domingue (Brandon), Blake Mire (Lacey), Sara Mire, Abagail Gonzalez (Kevin); and 24 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Susie Reaux; son Craig Mire; and a nephew, Anthony Mazerole.
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers include Nelton Guillory, George Mazerole Sr., Matthew Naquin, Carrol Mixon, Jason Mixon, Henry “Bubba” Mixon, Chance Mixon, Crawford Mire, Rodney Mire, David Mazerole, George Mazerole Jr., Eugene Reaux Sr., and Eugene Reaux Jr.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice, Keisha, Melinda, C.C. and to a special friend, Dacie Theriot.
