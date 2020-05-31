Funeral services will be conducted for Myrlene Toups Cuccio, 77, on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the David Funeral Home Chapel with Father Keith Landry officiating
Burial will follow in Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Visitation will be on Sunday, May 31, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and a Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home by the Men’s Rosary Group at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
A native of Abbeville and a resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Cuccio passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 9:35 p.m. in a New Iberia nursing facility.
She was a License Beautician for 55 years and retired from Friends Professional Hair Design in New Iberia. She also did Tap Dancing with Violet Medver Dancing School. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Frank Cuccio; her daughters Donna Soileau and her husband, Andy, Gail Cuccio Gautreau and her husband, Steve, all of New Iberia and Marla Briscoe and her husband, Tom, of Youngsville; her son David Cuccio of San Antonio, Texas; her brothers Steve Toups, of New Iberia and Rickey Lee Toups, of Kaplan; her sisters Gloria Toups and Elizabeth Cuccio, both of New Iberia; her grandchildren Alexis Boudreaux Montet and her husband, Daniel, Meryl Boudreaux Haynes and her husband, Jeremy, Ethan Briscoe, Chloe Briscoe, Christie Soileau, Kyla Regan and her husband, Jesse, Neil Soileau and his wife, Brooke, Jonathan Gautreau, Jacob Gautreau and his fiance’, Sara and Emily Bowen and her husband, Chris; and her great-grandchildren Wyatt Deselle, Luke Soileau, Eli Soileau, Emerson Regan, Liam Regan, Levi Regan, Griffin Montet, Jack Henry Montet, Monroe Haynes, Ellionne Bowen and Hudson Bowen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Toups and Pauline LaSalle Toups; and her sister Dorothy Morvant.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Neil Soileau, Jesse Regan, Daniel Montet, Jeremy Haynes, Wyatt Deselle and Ethan Briscoe.
Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Andy Soileau, Steve Gautreau, Tom Briscoe and David Cuccio.
The family request memorials to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place in Memphis, TN.
Following the graveside service everyone is invited for a gathering at Andy and Donna’s residence at 2418 Erath St. in New Iberia.
You can sign the guest register book and / or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.