A private Mass of Christian burial for immediate family members only will be held for Mrs. Myra A. Broussard, 85, the former Myra Auzenne, at 10 a.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Deacon Steve Rogers officiating. She will await the resurrection in St. Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed away at 1:34 a.m. on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Maison Teche Nursing Home in Jeanerette.
She was a member of Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church for many years. She retired from the Iberia Parish School Board, Bus Transportation System, with over 20 years of service. She also worked for Diamond Shamrock for almost 20 years and served as a Pink Lady at Consolata Nursing Home.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Michael Broussard (Janice) and Carroll Broussard of New Iberia; two daughters, Sandra Broussard of Broussard and Peggy Broussard Huval (Joseph) of New Iberia; one brother, Vursey Auzenne (Gursey) of Opelousas; four grandchildren, Bobbie Vaughn (Caley) of New Iberia, Lauren Broussard of Broussard, Dawn Neil (Jonathan) of Youngsville and Joshua Huval of New Iberia; three great-grandchildren, Joshua Vaughn and Kourtlyn Vaughn, both of New Iberia, and Julianne Neil of Youngsville; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Broussard; parents, Russell Auzenne and Elvia Darbonne Auzenne; two brothers, Gerald Auzenne and Rodgers Auzenne; and one sister, Jeraldine Frilot.
Active pallbearers will be Michael Broussard, Joshua Huval, Joseph Huval, Joshua Vaughn, Caley Vaughn and Jonathan Neil.
Honorary pallbearers will be immediate family members.
The family extends its deepest appreciation to Maison Teche and Hospice of Acadiana.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Myra’s favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children Hospital or to Hospice of Acadiana.
