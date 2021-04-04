JEANERETTE — A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mya Darielle Porter, 16, at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021, at First Church of God in Christ with Bishop James W. Proctor, officiating.
Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Monday, April 5, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required for all attendees at the church and cemetery.
Mya Darielle Porter was born on April 28, 2004, to the parents of Darrell Wayne Porter and Pamela Johnson Porter. She was diagnosed with Spinocerebellar Ataxia 2 (SCA2) in December of 2013. Mya gracefully lived with Ataxia for the last 8 years without ever complaining. She had an infectious smile that could brighten up everyone’s day. She was very kind and filled with so much joy despite her adversities. She maintained a positive attitude throughout it all. She was a member of First Church of God in Christ where she was in the youth group. Mya was proud to be a student at Jeanerette High School and was adored by the staff, classmates and teachers. She was also a member of JHS Cheerleading Squad. When she gained her wings, she was a junior in high school. She will be honored at her graduation in May of 2022. At an early age, she attended LA Dance Power House, where she enjoyed performing for family and friends at her recitals. She then went on to take piano and voice lessons from Elaine Simmons Colbert Music School. Mya loved traveling and was blessed to travel nationally and internationally with her family. One of her favorite vacations was on a Disney Cruise in 2019 where she visited her dream destination, The Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas. Mya’s favorite pastime was watching Disney movies and singing Disney songs. She also loved spending time with her big brother Dre.
She leaves to cherish her memory her parents, Darrell Wayne Porter and Pamela Johnson Porter of Jeanerette; one brother, Don’Dre Spiller of New Orleans; paternal grandfather, James Jean-Batiste Sr. of New Iberia; her godparents Everett and Tina Suggs of New Orleans, Christopher Porter of Atlanta, Georgia, and Shanel Breaux of New Iberia; seven aunts, Cherlynn Monette (Rodney) of Franklin, Towanna Johnson of Jeanerette, Jacqueline Johnson of Houston, Texas, Tina Suggs (Everett) of New Orleans, Cynthia Porter of New Iberia, Shantel Corsey (Ronald) of Huntsville, Alabama, Ashley Lewis (Tremaine) of New Iberia, and Krystal Jean-Batiste of Palmetto; great aunts, Patricia Cormier (Tyrone) of Lafayette, Rose Daniels of New Iberia, Australia Alexander of Houston, Texas, Debbie Porter of New Iberia and Ethel Porter of New Iberia; five uncles, Charles Johnson Jr. of Houston, Texas, Van Johnson (Gloria) of Houston, Texas, Clyde Johnson (Antonia) of Jeanerette, Chris Porter (Nikki) of Atlanta, Georgia, and James Jean-Batiste Jr. (Rachelle) of Lafayette; great-uncles Elton Porter (Lillian) of Seattle, Washington, Lawrence Jean-Batiste (Peggy) of New Iberia and Howard Pinkston of Gibson; and an abundant amount of cousins who Mya loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Claudell Gable Johnson; her maternal grandfather, Raymond Pinkston; and her paternal grandmother, Barbara Porter.
Active pallbearers are Dexter Lockett, Everett Suggs, Jasel Bolden, Willie Prevost, Daidrick Johnson and Ananias Johnson
Honorary pallbearers are Darrell Wayne Porter, Don’Dre Spiller, Clyde Johnson, Van Johnson, Charles “Button” Johnson, Chris Porter, James Jean-Batiste Jr. Howard Pinkston, Jaden Johnson, Eric Lancelin, Charles “CJ” Johnson and Travonn Johnson.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.