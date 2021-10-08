Murray Mac Dorsey Sr., 86, a resident of Four Corners, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 1, 2021.
Murray, the oldest of five children, was born on Tuesday, August 13, 1935, in Glencoe to the union of Johnson Dorsey and Louise Johnson Dorsey.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at First Jerusalem Baptist Church in Jeanerette, with Rev. Arthur L. Alexander officiating. Interment will follow at Sorell Community Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from noon until the time of service.
On March 25, 1973, Mr. Dorsey was united in holy matrimony to Dorothy Mae Crosby. Bonnie, as he was known by many, was a dedicated worker and provider for his family. In April of 1998, he retired as a supervisor from Pelican State (Dravo) Lime Company after 28 years of loyal service. He admitted there were some hard days but he still took care of his family. He was most proud of himself for doing that. Bonnie treated everyone who came to his home like family. He loved to sit, chat and share his wisdom and life experiences. He displayed selflessness and compassion toward all who knew and loved him.
He was a faithful member of Rock Zion Baptist Church of Sorrel for many years, where he loved to worship the Lord and served diligently as a member of the trustee board and the usher board.
Some of his greatest joys were gardening, fixing things, mowing his lawn, taking early morning walks, watching Major League Baseball games, going to church and spending time with his family and friends.
Cherishing his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 48 years, Dorothy Mae Crosby Dorsey; four sons, Ronald “Pop” Phillips Sr. (Lisa) of Beaumont, Texas, Murray “Pee-Wee” Dorsey Jr. (Connie) of Diamondhead, Mississippi, Troy Matthews Sr. (Cynthia) of New Iberia and Rodney Dorsey Sr. (Juanita) of Atlanta, Georgia; two daughters, Janice Wallace (J.E.) of New Iberia and Linda Broussard of Jeanerette; a special niece he loved as a daughter, Carolyn Steward Lewis (Carl Sr.) of Beaumont, Texas; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Rev. Isaiah Perro Sr. and Walter Crosby Sr. (Ethel) of Jeanerette; his Rock Zion Church family; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, phone buddies and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Johnson and Louise Dorsey; his mother-in-law Francis Carter Crosby; his father-in-law George Crosby; two infant great-grandsons, Christian Mahki and Jackie Paul Roberson III; two brothers, Nathan Dorsey and Benjamin “Black Boy” Dorsey Sr.; two sisters, Willie Mae “Pumpkin” Perro and Dorothy “Mutt” Steward; three nephews, Curtis “Nootsy” Steward Jr., Quentin Steward and Isaiah “June” Perro Jr.; and one niece, Lorrie Ann Steward Colbert Francis.
Active pallbearers will be Jacoby Jenkins, Geohndre Dorsey, Rodney Dorsey Jr., Daryl “D.D.” Ellis, Dejohn “D.J.” Broussard and Joseph Battle Sr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rodney Dorsey Sr., Murray Dorsey Jr., Ronald Phillips Sr., Troy Matthews Sr., Rev. Carl F. Lewis Sr., James E. Wallace Jr., David Broussard Sr., Oliver Tallmore Sr., Calvin Steward, James Dorsey, Benjamin Dorsey Jr., Tony Dorsey, Joseph Dorsey, Alvin Dorsey and Kennie Dorsey.
Final arrangements are entrusted to M.K. Dixon Funeral Home, 211 Main Street, Baldwin, LA.