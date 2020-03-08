COTEAU — A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau for Murphy Mire, 76, who passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Jeanerette.
Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum.
Rev. Brian Harrington will be the Celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Monday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7 p.m. Monday. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Mire was born on August 18, 1943, to the late Oban and Marie Girard Mire. He worked as a surveyor for C.H. Fenstermaker, and enjoyed gardening, cooking, fishing, and hunting. Mr. Mire will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include his sons, Crawford Mire (Susan) of New Iberia, Rodney Mire of Delcambre, and Nelton Guillory of New Iberia; daughter Melissa Mixon (Henry) of New Iberia; brother Mercy Mire (Cindy) of New Iberia; grandchildren Jonathan Mire, Kisha Broussard (Brad), Felicia LaShare, Alicia Derouen (John), Sara Mire, Abigail Gonzalez (Kevin), Samantha Bonin (Josh), Brooke Domingue (Brandon), Blake Mire (Lacey), Matthew Naquin, Henry “Bubba” Mixon Jr. (Bambi), Jason Mixon (Christie), Carrol Paul Mixon (Tiffany), Chance Mixon (Demi), Samuel Guillory, Benjamin Guillory; and 25 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 29 years, Myrtle Mazerole Mire; son Craig Mire; brothers Ophie Mire and Lurphy Mire; and sisters Eva Duhon and Effie “Tut” Theriot.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Mire, Mercy Mire, Blake Mire, Matt Naquin, Kyle Derouen, and Chaos LaShare.
Honorary pallbearers include Crawford Mire, Henry Mixon, Nelton Guillory, and Jonathan Mire.
The family would like to give special thanks to Maison Teche Nursing Home and to Amedysis Hospice for their care and compassion.
