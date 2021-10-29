DELCAMBRE — Memorial services celebrating the life of Murphy Joseph Broussard will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre. Fr. Buddy Breaux will officiate. Interment will follow at the church cemetery where Mr. Broussard will be laid to rest. The Iberia Veterans Honor Guard will perform military honors.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 10 a.m. until the service time at the church on Tuesday.
A native and resident of Delcambre, Mr. Broussard passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021, at East Ridge Nursing Home in Abbeville. He was 95.
Murphy J. Broussard was the youngest of four children born on February 12, 1926, to Sagasta and Ada (Sonnier) Broussard. His father was killed in a mining accident at Jefferson Island when he was still an infant and “Mrs. Sag” raised her four young children as a single parent during the depression years.
In school, Murphy proved to be a boy of both musical and athletic skills. Basketball was his favorite sport and his voice was of good enough quality to have him featured singing on the radio during his high school years. In adult life, his sports interests turned into being a fan of both pro and college football games. His love for beautiful classical music always had him owning the best of stereos, speaker systems and the broadest of personal collections of all the greatest internationally known composers.
As a young adult, at the age of 17, Murphy enlisted in the United States Navy and was part of what we now respectfully call “The Greatest Generation.” He served in the Pacific Theater of WWII from 1943-1946 as Seaman First Class and received the United Nations Service Medal and the Asia-Pacific Victory Medal. In the Korean War he served in the Air Force from 1950-1953 as Airman 2nd Class and received the Korean Service Medal.
His longest employment was with American Cyanamid just north of New Orleans. He retired at an early age and returned to Delcambre, the town of his birth and younger years. He will forever be appreciated and lovingly remembered by his extended family.
He is survived by his nieces Colette Cheramie, Lisa Broussard Bowen and Maxine Broussard Johnson; and nephews Michael Broussard and Kilren J. (Ren) Cheramie III.
Murphy Broussard was preceded in death by his parents Sagasta and Ada Broussard; his brother Dalton and wife Margie; his brother Presley; his sister Rose and her husband Kilren J. Cheramie Jr.; his nieces Denise Cheramie, Suzanne Cheramie Zaunbrecher and Sheila Broussard LeBlanc; and nephew Peter Broussard.
Although never married or having his own children, Uncle Murphy’s family always appreciated him as an outstanding uncle and great-uncle who was always giving, kind and generous. He will be remembered with much love.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Eastridge of Abbeville for the excellent care given to “Mr. Murphy” during the past 5 years. He was fortunate to live out the last chapter of his life in this community that cared well for their seniors and gave respect to these elders until their last breath.
