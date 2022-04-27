Murphy Gary Sr. went peacefully home to his eternal rest at 9:31 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, surrounded in love by his family. At his passing he was 74.
Funeral services celebrating Murphy’s life will be held at 10 a.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Thursday, April 28, 2022, with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating. Following services Murphy will be laid to rest at Holy Family Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Wednesday, with the Rosary being prayed at 6:30 p.m. Visiting hours will resume from 8 a.m. until time of service on Thursday.
Murphy was born June 15, 1947, to the late Minus Paul Gary and the late Ada Menard Gary and was one of four children born to that union.
He last worked as an electrician with Trahan and Smith Electrical, but most know him from the many years he owned and operated Gary’s Seafood on Jefferson Island Road and Highway 90.
His children recalled their father’s love of the outdoors and nature. Murphy enjoyed camping and visited many camp grounds in the area with Lake Fausse Pointe being one of his favorites. He also had a farm and raised every animal you can imagine and a pond filled with goldfish and Koi. It was what brought him peace and relaxation.
Above all, Murphy’s greatest love was for his family. His memory will live on in the hearts and thoughts of all who knew and loved him. Rest well for you have earned your heavenly reward.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children Angel Marie Breaux (John), Murphy Gary Jr. (Holly) and Sierra Morvant (Brandon); his grandchildren Kaitlyn Gary, Gunnar Breaux, Collin Breaux, Brayton Gary, Aniya Gary, Hosea Morvant and Zane Morvant; his great-grandchildren Kayden Gary and Londyn Koenig; a brother and sister Carroll Gary and Elsie Jo Gary; and his former spouse and mother of his children Mona Byford.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Carol Ruth Gary; and Shane Henry whom Murphy looked upon as his own son.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are John Breaux, Gunnar Breaux, Brandon Morvant, Brayton Gary, Adison Gary and Bryson Myers. Randy Henry will serve as honorary pallbearer.
