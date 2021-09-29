Muriel Louise Broussard

Funeral services will be conducted for Muriel L. Broussard, 77, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of New Iberia, 131 Pershing Street, with Rev. Joseph Noah officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery, 2807 Curtis Lane.
A native and resident of New Iberia, “Mumsey,” as she was affectionately known, departed this life at 9:45 p.m. at New Iberia Manor South Nursing Home.
Muriel Broussard was born on March 3, 1944. Muriel was reared by her great-uncle and aunt Phillip and Lizzie Mack, at 522 Weeks St. She had the best of both worlds because her mother, father and brothers lived next door in the same yard, at 520 Weeks, where she was in and out of both houses every day.
Muriel was educated in the Iberia Parish School System. She went to New Iberia Elementary (Lee Street) and later at 12 years old in 1956, she started her high school years in eighth grade at Jonas Henderson High.
During those years Muriel was an astounding student-athlete and outstanding clarinet player. She was ahead of her time in girls’ basketball. She was a starter and star with a beautiful jump shot. Everyone came to the games to see the little girl with the pigtails with the most beautiful jump shot. Muriel scored of 40 points many times in a game. She averaged over 30 points a game and made all state twice.
Muriel was elected in the fall of 1960 by the student body as Miss Henderson High. Prior to that the honor was selected by who raised the most money. She would often tell the story about the reason she won. She said her little brother Bruce was a freshman and her campaign manager and that he would go around and tell other students if they didn’t vote for his sister, he would beat them up. Muriel graduated in May of 1961, at the age of 17, in the top ten of her class.
Muriel later worked for Arthur Castille from the early 70s until they closed. She later got hired by the Iberia Parish School System in the insurance department in 1987 and retired in 2014 after 26 years of faithful service.
Muriel leaves to cherish her memory her three brothers Elton “Bruce” Broussard Jr. (Mary) and Kenneth Broussard, both of New Iberia, and Glen Broussard Sr. (Pat) of Miami, Florida; her daughter Sonja Haynes (Michael); two granddaughters, Taylor and Morgan Haynes, all of Dallas, Texas; three aunts, Margaret G. Bryant of New Iberia, Lou Mary Broussard of Jeanerette and Delores Broussard of Lincoln, California; uncle James Garrett III; godchildren Arnold Harrison and Tiffany Comeaux; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elton Brossard Sr. and Marian Garrett Broussard; brother Gregory Garrett Broussard; maternal grandparents, James Garrett Jr. and Mabel Nicholas Garrett; paternal grandparents, Adam Broussard and Famie Nathan Broussard; and a special cousin, Allen Sheppard.
