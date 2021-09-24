Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sunny. High near 80F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 24, 2021 @ 4:48 am
Funeral services are pending for Muriel Broussard, 77, who died at 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at New Iberia Manor South Nursing Home.
Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Copyright © 1997-The Daily Iberian • 124 E Main St, New Iberia, LA 70560 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | The DAILY IBERIAN & ACADIANA LIFESTYLE are owned by Wick Communications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.