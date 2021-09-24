Funeral services are pending for Muriel Broussard, 77, who died at 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at New Iberia Manor South Nursing Home.

Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Muriel Broussard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments