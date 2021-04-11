Private services will be at a later date for Christopher Ryan Gondron, 43, who passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, in Texas.
Inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery, to be announced later.
Christopher Ryan Gondron was born in New Iberia on July 5, 1977, and was a 1995 graduate of New Iberia Senior High. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force from January 1997 until October 2014, retiring as Master Sergeant. He completed 14 deployments with duties ranging from Special Projects Quality Assurance Electronics, Mission Systems Maintenance Technician, to Executive Level Flight Chief. During his military career, he served in Operation Southern Watch, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Chris was a dedicated father and soldier.
Chris is survived by his parents, Walter P. and Kathy B. Gondron of New Iberia; two sons, Christian D. Menard and Christopher R. Gondron Jr., both of Youngsville; a daughter, Alexia M. Gondron of Youngsville; and two brothers, Justin P. Gondron (Kristy) of South Bend, Indiana, and Ben J. Gondron of Santa Cruz, Calfornia.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Sidney P. and Ellen G. Gondron; and his maternal grandparents, James C. and Annette C. Begnaud.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Chris’ memory to Mission 22, a non-profit organization that brings awareness to veteran suicide. Every day in America, we lose more than 20 veterans to suicide. Mission 22, 694 N. Larch St. #910, Sisters, OR 97759.
