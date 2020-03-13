Mozella Mimms Callier

A Celebration of Life will be held for Mozella M. Callier at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Saint Edward Catholic Church, located at 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive. Father Thomas Vu, celebrant.
Interment will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be observed from 7 a.m. until time of service at Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street in New Iberia. A Rosary will be prayed at 9 a.m.
A native of New Orleans and a resident of New Iberia for the past 14 years, Ms. Callier departed this life on Monday, February 24, 2020, peacefully while sleeping at her residence in New Iberia.
Ms. Mozella was a graduate of Charity Hospital Surgical Technician Program. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant and in the ENT department at Charity Hospital. She later became a member of the Association of Retired Surgical Technicians.
She leaves in God’s care, two daughters, Peaches Callier of San Antonio and Mone’t Callier Davis (Michael Sr.) of Douglasville, Georgia; one daughter that she reared as her own, Naishell Glover Thomas (Douglas Sr.) of New Orleans; two sisters, Marva M. Spencer (John Sr.) of New Iberia and Paulette McIntosh (Rawle) of Carson, California; former husband, Elliot (Billy) Callier; eleven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ms. Callier was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel W. Sr. and Mozella Mimms; five brothers, Samuel Mimms Jr., Ronald Mimms Sr., Kenneth M. Mimms Sr., Donald Mimms and Gralin Mimms; sisters-in-law, Mattie Ann Callier Spears and Gwendolyn Callier Rahmann.
Serving as active Pallbearers are Michael Davis Jr., Marcus Davis, Maurice Davis, Eric Green Jr., Lindsey Porter III and DeVante Jones.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Ronald Mimms Jr., Lindsey Porter Jr., Darius Mimms Sr., Eric Green Sr., Eric Mimms Sr., Rawle McIntosh II, Linday Green, Aamina Green, Marie Campbell, Melba Despanza and Peggy Gerac.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA., 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.