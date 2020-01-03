Funeral services will be conducted for Moses Bernard Sr., 77, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, located at 711 S. Corinne Street in New Iberia, with Brother Kenneth Williamson Sr., officiant.
Interment will follow at Saint Matthew Cemetery in Patoutville.
A native of Patoutville and a resident of Jeanerette, Mr. Bernard passed away peacefully while sleeping at 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2019, at his residence.
He leaves to cherish fond memories of his life, his sons, Moses Bernard Jr., Charles Bernard and Andrew Bernard, all of New Iberia and Joseph Gray of Boise, Idaho; seven daughters, Gathir Bernard Lewis, Lisa Bernard Lively, Linda Bernard, Emily Bernard Narcisse, Mary Wilson Bernard, Kelly Bernard and Charlotte Bernard, all of New Iberia; three brothers, David Bernard of Jeanerette, Elton Bernard of Lake Charles and Joseph Bernard of Orlando, Florida; four sisters, Georgia Mae Williamson, Margaret “Emma” Green and Gertrude Hagger, all of Lake Charles, and Gustina “Jane” Lewis of Jeanerette; forty grandchildren; fifty-eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Bernard; his parents, Andrew Bernard Sr. and Charlotte Jenkins-Bernard; his daughter Angela Bernard; granddaughter Quintella Bernard; great-granddaughter Briley Gray; five sisters, Alice Alexander, Virginia Bennett, Jesse May Iford, Amelia Bernard, Mary Lee Bernard; and one brother, Andre “Buddy” Bernard.
Serving as active Pallbearers are Curtis Narcisse, Anthony Lively, Ricky Broussard, Mark Sparrow, Jody Charles and Dallas Gray Jr.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.