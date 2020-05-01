Moses “NU” Alexander Jr., 90, a native and resident of Jeanerette passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 11:50 p.m. at Maison Teche Nursing Home in Jeanerette.
Moses Jr. was a Veteran of the United States Army and received an Honorable Discharge.
Memories of Moses Jr. will forever remain in the hearts of his two sons, Moses Alexander III of Lafayette and Clarence Alexander of Jeanerette; two daughters, Susie (James) Bell of Mobile, Alabama, and Gloria Alexander-Young of Jeanerette; one brother, Roland Alexander of Jeanerette; seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Moses Jr. was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Bernard Alexander; his parents, Moses Alexander Sr. and Minerva Williams Alexander; one child, Milton Charles Alexander; one brother, Joseph Alexander; and one sister, Edna Key.
In an effort to comply with the CDC recommendations to cancel/postpone events with 10 or more people, and state officials imploring people to stay home and limit social interaction, a private graveside service will be held.
Moses Jr. will be buried in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Patoutville.
Graveside Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home Facebook page upon time of the services.
Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette/Houma in charge of the arrangements.
