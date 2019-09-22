Funeral services are pending for Mose Mouton Jr., 90, a resident of New Iberia who died at 11:40 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at his residence.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
