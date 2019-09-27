A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mr. Mose Mouton Jr., 90, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Saint James United Methodist Church with Rev. James Haynes, Pastor, officiating.
He will await the resurrection in Saint Paul Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home from 7 a.m. until noon with Masonic Rites to be held at 10 a.m.
Mose Mouton Jr. was born on December 6, 1928, to the late Mose Mouton Sr. and Doreathea Martin Mouton. He was called home to be with the Lord at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a native of Jeanerette, resident of Oakland, California, for 42 years and current resident of New Iberia for the past 23 years.
He was a Shipwright Supervisor at the Naval Shipyard at Mare Island in Vallejo, California and Hunters Point in San Francisco, California for 42 years.
He was a Master Mason and Past Worshipful Master of Philip Buchanon Lodge No. 63 and Past Worthy Patron of Faith Chapter No. 61, Order of Eastern Star, life-long member of United Lodge No. 63 and member of Queen Esther No. 4, Order of Easter Star in Oakland, California. He was a Past Worthy Joshua and current Vice Joshua in Leah Court No. 24, Heroines of Jericho, New Iberia, and Grand Court Director Emeritus of Grand Court Heroines of Jericho, Louisiana Jurisdiction, Prince Hall Affiliation. He was a member of Iberia Chapter No. 33, Holy Royal Arch Masons, New Iberia.
He was a member of the East Bay RV Club in California, Louisiana Gators RV Club, Mare Island Hunters Club, Vallejo, California and NAAVA, National African American RV Association.
He enjoyed hunting, camping with the RV club, participating with his Masonic organizations and sharing himself with his family and friends. He was a spiritual man who loved the lord. He always provided the blessing for family gatherings. He loved to cook and travel around the country in his RV with his wife. He was lovingly called Daddy by his children and grandpaw by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He taught them many life lessons that they could use in their daily lives.
He leaves to mourn, his wife of 69 years, Marie Louise Ledbetter Mouton; six children, Robert Mouton Sr. (Jamesetta) of Beaumont, Texas, Mose Mouton III (Velma) of Brandon, Florida, Marc A. Mouton (Ellen) of Bruno, California, Joycelyn Robertson (Curtis) of St. Martinville, and Darcell Amos (Troy) and Lauren Mouton, both of New Iberia; three sisters, Maudry M. Vernon of Lompoc, California, and Doreathea Meyers Viltz and Beulah Sheppard of New Iberia; 20 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mose Mouton Sr.; mother, Doreathea Martin Mouton; sister Myrtle M. Antoine; granddaughter Sharice Marie Sims; grandparents, Alexander Benjamin Martin and Clementine Martin; uncles Leonard Martin, Morris Martin, Joe Martin and Chester Martin; and Joe Collins.
Active Pallbearers are District 5 Blue Lodge Masonic members.
Honorary Pallbearers Robert Mouton Sr., Mose Mouton III, Mac Arthur Daughtery, Marc Mouton and George Ledbetter Jr.
