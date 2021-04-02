Mosanna Polk Babino

A homegoing celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Mosanna P. Babino, 58, the former Mosanna Polk, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Pastor Francis L. Davis officiating. Interment will be private.
A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, April 3, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required for all attendees at the funeral home.
A resident of New Iberia, Mosanna transitioned to her eternal home at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson.
Mosanna, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, accepted Christ as her Savior and was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church #1 in Loreauville. She was a 1980 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School. Professionally, she was a cafeteria manager for 15 years at Westgate High School in New Iberia.
She leaves in God’s care her husband, Wilfred Babino, of New Iberia; three daughters, Monica Renee St. Julian Jackson (Gordon Ray Jr.) of St. Martinville, Rhonda Michelle St. Julian Youman (Nicholas Paul) and Marissa Louise Babino Jones (Kevin Joseph) of New Iberia; two stepsons, Jamone Parker (LaChasity) and Wilfred Babino of Franklin; and six grandchildren, Taylor Jackson, Collin Jackson, Nylah Jones, Kardi Youman, Kyrah Jones and Rilee Babino
She was preceded in death by her parents, Enes Lee Polk Sr. and Nina Mae Batiste Polk; brother Enes Lee Polk Jr.; paternal grandparents, Adam and Annette Jeanlouis Polk; and maternal grandparents, Jefferson and Mable Livingston Batiste.
Active pallbearers are Gordon Jackson, Nicholas Youman, Kevin Jones, Derrick Williams, Bobby Williams Jr. and LeMarcus Bethea.
Honorary pallbearers are Wilfred Babino, Calvin Babino, Larry Babino, David Babino, Norman Paul, Charles Joseph Jr., Willie Ray Joseph, Ulysses Polk, Wilson “Poochie” Livingston, Terrance Shaw, Lawrence Demouchet, Donovan Jean-Baptiste and John Derouen Jr.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.