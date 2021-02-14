Mr. Morris Spencer Kinard Palmer Sr. was born on July 28, 1957, in Port Authur, Texas. He was the third oldest child of Shirley Ann Guidry and Reverend Edward Kinard Sr. By the age of two, Morris was adopted by his great-aunt and uncle Alberta and Victor Palmer. He was raised in New Iberia and Jennings, but always stayed close and visited his sisters and brothers back in New Iberia. Morris S. Kinard Palmer Sr. passed on to glory peacefully on Thursday, January 28, 2021.
As a child Morris stayed in church and was teaching Sunday school by the time he became a teenager. He was a very active young man playing sports (football, basketball and track) and played on high school band. Morris attended New Iberia Senior High school and joined the U.S. Army in 1975. Morris completed his basic training in California. While in the U.S. Army, Morris became a part of the prestigious 82nd Airborne Infantry out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina. After service, he relocated back to Columbia, South Carolina to be with his birth father Reverend Edward “Hurricane” Kinard Sr.
With his heart of gold Morris always had a smile on his face. He always had a story to tell, a joke to recite and a crazy quote or statement to make the people around him laugh. Morris’ big personality demanded attention when he walked on the scene and he became the “life of the party.”
Although he was no stranger to tribulations, emotional struggles and hard times, Morris never let anything derail him from his faith in God and love for his family. Morris never let an opportunity go by to give prudent advice, talk about God, give his Testimony about how God changed his life and pray for his loves and even strangers he would come across over time. Morris read his Bible everyday. His most notable hobbies were completing crossword puzzles, playing cards, watching wrestling, old time Westerns and watching sports. His favorite team of all time was the Dallas Cowboys, “America’s team” as he referred to them.
Morris leaves behind to cherish his beautiful wife, TeQuila Palmer, of Columbia, South Carolina; sons Morris S. Palmer Jr. of Columbia, South Carolina, and Maurice A. Palmer of Atlanta, Georgia; daughter Raven Brown of Columbia, South Carolina; sisters Linda Kinard and Kathryn Kinard of New Iberia; brothers Anthony Kinard (Pinky) of Erath and Phillip Kinard of New Iberia; and stepsister Mary High of Columbia, South Carolina. Morris also leaves behind a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws and cousins that will all miss him dearly.
Morris was preceded in death by his maternal great-aunt and uncle (adoptive parents), Alberta and Victor Palmer; biological birth parents, Shirley Ann Guidry Kinard and Reverend Edward Kinard Sr.; brothers Glenn Davis Wright and Edward Kinard III; sister Gwendolyn Kinard Richardson; and daughter Tina Palmer.