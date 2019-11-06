Morris Irvin Polk Sr.

LOREAUVILLE — A Home-going celebration for Morris “Tut-Tut” Irvin Polk Sr., 95, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church No. 1, 409 Sidney Blanchard Road in Loreauville. Pastor Carl Lewis will officiate the services.
His earthly resting place will be in the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, Loreauville.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home and will resume at the church at 10 a.m. until the time of services.
Morris, affectionately known as “Red” or “Tut-Tut” was born on Friday, August 22, 1924, to the union of the late Barnett “Bonnie” Polk Sr. and Mabel Barnes Polk in Loreauville. Having been reared in a Christian home, he confessed Christ as his personal Savior at a young age. After being baptized at Mt. Zion Baptist Church No. 1, he remained faithful in worship and as a dedicated usher until failing health prevented him from doing so.
As a young adult, he met and married the former Dorothy Sims, who preceded him in death. They were blessed with three children. Being a hard worker at a young age, he had the skills needed to care for his family. He was an entrepreneur, who became a private business owner specializing in ceramic tile installation for many years.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is also reunited with other loved ones who include his two sons, Morris Irvin Polk Jr. and Leslie Ray Polk; and ten siblings, Clara Jones, Martha Polk, Laura Gilliam, Mabel Ward, Clarence Polk, Perry Lee Polk, Bonnie Polk Sr., Russell Polk Sr., Gilbert Polk Sr. and Sanders Polk Sr.
On Thursday, October 31, 2019, our heavenly Father transitioned this earthly life, from labor to reward at Maison Teche Nursing Home in Jeanerette.
Morris leaves to celebrate his life and legacy with his daughter Phyllis Polk Fontenette and her husband, Leonard Fontenette, both of New Iberia; five siblings, Palfrey (Gloria) Polk Sr. and Wilfred (Vernadean) Polk, both of New Iberia, Dorothy Robertson and Cherry Lawrence, both of Houston, Texas, and Carolyn Jean-Batiste of Breaux Bridge; three grandchildren, Candice (Lamont) Dozier of Slidell, Leonard Christopher (Rachael) Fontenette of West Monroe and Kevin Polk of Nashville, Tennessee; other survivors include his nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends who will forever cherish his memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
