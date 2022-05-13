JEANERETTE—Graveside funeral services will be conducted for Morgan J. Parlow Sr., 91, at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Mausoleum located 3041 Chitimacha Trail Charenton, with Fr. Chris Cambre officiating. Entombment will follow.
The visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, at David Funeral Home located at 400 Provost Street in Jeanerette.
A native of Loreauville and resident of New Iberia, Morgan J. Parlow Sr. passed away at 8:41 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. at Bayou Shadows Rehabilitation.
Mr. Morgan Parlow Sr. was a very hard worker. He worked for J & L Engineering for 25 years and oil field for 19 years.
He loved spending time with his children and other family members. His favorite sports teams were LSU Tigers and the New York Yankees.
Morgan is survived by his wife of 54 years Louella Verret Parlow; children Scott Parlow, Venessa Williams (Robert) and Darrel Gordon (Teresa); grandchildren Morgan Parlow III (Kaci), Cheryl Boyd (William), Melba Williams, Rebekah Franklin (Adam) Kimberly Bennet (Brian) and Gabi Gordon; great-grandchildren Camden Boyd, Sophe Boyd, Elizabeth Bennet, William Franklin, Jonathan Franklin and Olivia Grace Franklin; and daughter-in-law Flo D. Parlow.
Morgan was preceded in death by his son Morgan J. Parlow Jr.; granddaughter Schantelle Parlow; parents Frank and Amelia Ruiz Parlow; maternal grandparents Nelson and Angela Gautreaux Ruiz; and aunt Bessie Ruiz Matherne.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Darrel Gordon, Morgan Parlow III, Scott Parlow, Michael Seneca, Gary Matherne and Cardell Ruiz.
The family would like to thank members of Heart of Hospice and Bayou Shadows Rehabilitation for all their support during this difficult time.