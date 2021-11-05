A memorial service will be held in the Chapel at Holy Family Cemetery, 2807 Curtis Lane in New Iberia, at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, for Monroe Rufus Darby Jr., 84, who passed away at his home surrounded by family and friends.
A short visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until time of services in the Chapel. Reverend Monsignor Curtis Mallet with Deacon Wade Broussard will officiate the memorial service.
Monroe was born September 28, 1937, in New Iberia. He is the son of Monroe Rufus Darby Sr. and Mae Rita Langla. He was one of 14 children. In his early years he worked with his father delivering ice and Nesbitt soda pop. He then worked for Allied Fence Company of New Iberia as a fence installer, foreman and truck driver, Deep Delta Construction, Tatford Construction and Jimmy Cross Construction operating bull dozers and draglines on excavation projects throughout Louisiana, Northwest Tennessee and South Florida. His last work was with Movable Offshore.
He is survived by children Andrew (Sandra) and Michael Darby, Ervin Ritter (Cathy), Susan R. Bibaeff (John) and Kathleen R. Temple (Robert); one brother, Terry Darby; sixteen grandchildren, Lee, Steven, Christopher, Erin, Meghan, Alexandra, Bobby, Angela, Robby, Elisabeth, Roxanna, Johnathan, Blake, Dylan, Derrick and Cody; seventeen great-grandchildren, Cash, Aldus, Sophia, Harrison, Luke, Aubrey, Tommy, Jacob, Nathan, Cade, Timothy, Madison, Wesley, Amalaihna “Laihna,” Logan, Bentley and Hunter; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and all those that he met who became his friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Gladys Heyne Ritter Darby; brothers Rufus Monroe, John, Melvin James, Eddie, Harvey and Paul; sisters Nellie, Rita Mae, Elise, Margrette, Margie and Lula; and stepmother Lucile Darby. Also preceding him in death were son William Ritter, along with three grandchildren, William Ritter Jr., Devinne Darby and Jennifer Ritter Guidry.
Monroe met everyone with a kind heart and smile. He never said no to someone who needed help, especially when it came to repairing their cars. For many years he enjoyed fishing with his wife Gladys and anyone that would go out to their camp at Lake Fausse Pointe. Every day he would visit family and friends for a cup of coffee or lunch. He looked forward to his almost daily morning or afternoon visits with his grandson Blake and great-grandkids. He had this way of making everyone around him smile, laugh and feel special.
Special thanks to the many family members who helped care for Monroe in his final illness. Thanks to NSI Hospice especially Wendy Cole, RN, Tiny Alexander, CNA and Hospice Chaplain Paul Broussard.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Louisiana Funeral Services and Crematory, 330-8006.