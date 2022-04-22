Monica Shanette Polk

Funeral services will be conducted for Monica S. Polk, 51, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, with Rev. Paul Godfrey, officiating. Interment will be private.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until time of service at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home.
A native of Morbihan and a resident of Lafayette, “Mon-nie,” as she was affectionately known by family and friends, departed this life at 12:02 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center following a brief illness.
Monica was a graduate of New Iberia Senior High. She later attended South Louisiana Community College where she received her Bachelors of Arts in child development and Bachelors of Science in computer engineering. She then went on to become a life insurance agent and later a Certified Nursing Assistant.
She attended Teche United Church of Christ where she assisted with many church functions. She loved decorating and cooking for the church family. She enjoyed serving everyone that crossed her path with a smile. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She leaves in Gods care her mother Ada Polk Basha (Daniel Jr.) of New Iberia; three sons, Brandon Polk of Breaux Bridge, Martenius James of Lake Charles and Denzel James of Jacksonville, Alabama; one daughter, Christina Polk of Houston, Texas; one brother, Anthony Joseph Jr. of Auburn, Alabama; two sisters, Kinshota Jones of New Iberia and Missy Starling of Fort Worth, Texas; five grandchildren; a special friend Daniel Roy of Lafayette; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Bonnie Polk Jr. and Ada Polk; stepfather Rev. Anthony Joseph Sr.; one sister Marquetta Reese; two uncles, Bonnie Polk III and Perry Polk Sr.; and one aunt, Aline Glaude.