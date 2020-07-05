Mona Robicheaux Hiatt

Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Mona Hiatt, 56, on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the David Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Randy Reaux officiating.
Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 8 a.m. until time of service.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Hiatt passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Ms. Mona was a loving and caring woman who enjoyed her family. She never met a stranger and loved talking with any and everyone. She enjoyed crocheting and talking with her friends on the phone. Ms. Mona was a Christian woman and loved our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She had a kind and gentle soul and she will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband, Dwain Hiatt of New Iberia; children Brittany Sundberg and husband Jonathon of New Iberia and Jacob Hiatt of New Iberia; grandchildren Abigail, Asher and Eliana Sundberg; and two brothers, Gerald Robicheaux Jr. of Tennessee and Loren Robicheaux of Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald Robicheaux Sr. and Judy David; and her grandparents, Amelia and Minos David and Mable and Marcus Robicheaux.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Dwain Hiatt, Jacob Hiatt, Jonathon Sundberg, Daniel Alvarado, Loren Robicheaux and Gerald Robicheaux Jr.
The family would like to thank the fourth floor nursing staff at Our Lady of Lourdes and Lourdes Hospice for all their care and compassion.
