DELCAMBRE — On December 4, 2021, Mona Lisa Landry, 61, a true angel, made her way to heaven while holding the hands of loved ones. She lived a happy and joyous life loving others, always with a smile. She instilled compassion and patience to everyone she met. She loved dancing, coloring, bowling and life in general. Hearts are broken here on Earth but heaven is rejoicing where she was welcomed with open arms by her mother, Linda Jo Landry.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, officiated by Reverend John “Buddy” Breaux at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery.
She is survived and adored by her father, Nolan J. Landry Jr. of Delcambre; two brothers, Dirk Landry and his wife Fran of Delcambre and Chance Landry of Lake Charles; one nephew, Jiles M. Landry of Delcambre; one great-nephew, Micah J. Landry of Delcambre; one godchild, Dayna Renee Hebert of Erath; her godfather, Connie Landry Sr.; her godmother, Glenda Bodin; and many, many loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Jo Rewis Landry; her grandmother, Cammie Fox; and her nephew, Barrett Broussard.
The family would like to thank Abbeville General Hospital and all the staff, nurses and doctors for their care and compassion during her last days, especially Dr. Lahasky. They would also like to thank all the caregivers from Share Care, whom she loved and for being with Lisa each day, helping her enjoy life to the fullest.
Well wishes may be made to the Special Olympics in honor of this angel that blessed the earth for many happy years.