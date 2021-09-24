Mona K. Bernhardt

A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Mona Lisa Bernhardt, 70, the former Mona Lisa King, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Faith Cathedral World Outreach Center in New Iberia with Bishop Drew Rousse officiating. Entombment will be in Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the August 1, 2021, Louisiana COVID-19 mandate, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the church and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, she transitioned at 8:49 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospice at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette.
Mona Lisa accepted Christ as her Savior and was a faithful member and servant at Faith Cathedral World Outreach Church. She was an educator for the Iberia Parish School System for over 30 years.
She leaves to cherish her memory one son, James Jean-Batiste Jr. (Rachelle) of Lafayette; one daughter, Shawntel Corsey (Ronald) of Huntsville, Alabama; a bonus son, Darrell Porter (Pamela) of Jeanerette; one sister, Ramona King of Baton Rouge; six grandchildren, Jre’chelle Jean-Batiste, Derrick Derouen, Jovan Broussard, Joi Corsey, Rodney Jean-Batiste and Ashley Minor Brown; six great-grandchildren, Landen Derouen, Ava Perro, Ashton Jean-Batiste, Jameson Minor, Jordan Minor and Julian Brown; and nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents, Arthur King and Shirley Broussard; one sister, Sharon King; step-granddaughter Mya Porter; and aunt Eileen Lozama.
Active pallbearers are Derrick Derouen, Landen Derouen, Harry Derousselle, Craig Landry and Raekwon Helaire.
Honorary pallbearers are James Jean-Batiste Jr., Darrell Porter, DonDre Spiller, Ronald Corsey and B.J. Mitchell.