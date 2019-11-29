The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. In verdant pastures he gives me repose. Besides restful waters he leads me; he refreshes my soul. (Psalm 23)
LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Moise Antoine Sr., 83, at 11 Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Rev. Paul Onuegbe, Celebrant.
Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum in Loreauville. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home at 7:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. with a rosary to be recited at 9 a.m.
Moise Antoine was born on August 22, 1936, to the late Leonard and Mary Magna Willis Antoine. The second of nine children, he grew up in Foar Boar. On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, he left this earthly world to join his loving wife and family. His death was sudden; however, he was surrounded in love by family at his residence.
Moise was a faithful member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Peter Claver Council #195, where he served as the Outer Guard, former member of the Our Lady of Victory Ushers Group and a member of the Urban Brothers Social Club.
With a passion for working and providing for his family, Moise began his career at Breaux’s Baycraft in Loreauville at the age of 14 and continued to work there for over 50 years.
A legacy of love began on April 27, 1957 with Moise Antoine and the late Jerline Hill Antoine. To this blessed union God gave five children: Moses Michael “Truck” Antoine and Leonard Joseph “Crip” Antoine (Tana Levine) of Loreauville, Mona Louise Antoine Senegal (Craig) of Lafayette, Paul Norman Antoine (Kathy) of Loreauville, Jermaine Antoine Sr. (LaToya Simon) of Lafayette, and an adopted grandson, Jermaine Antoine Jr. (Breion Hill) of New Iberia; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 17 great great-grandchildren; his siblings, Dorothy Belle Honore, Nolan (Ida) Antoine, Marie Yolanda Green (Ronald) Karl Joseph Antoine, Vanessa Ann Zepherin (Wilie) of Loreauville, and Mary Odessa Broussard of Houston; in-laws, Mary Allen, Shirley Joseph, Edward (Samantha) Hill, Roland (Sherry) Hill, Floyd (Carolyn) Hill, Albert (Mazel) Hill and Joan Millerson Antoine of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends will truly miss Moise.
What a joyous reunion for Moise when the gates of Heaven opened. God welcomed him with Jerline next to him, his parents, Leonard and Mary Magna Willis Antoine; one sister, Edna Antoine; one brother, Mac Kenny Roy Antoine; paternal grandparents, Ernest and Louise Vital Antoine Sr. and maternal grandparents, George and Antoinette Vital Willis.
Active Pallbearers will be Dustin Anthony, Kaleb Antoine, Michael Antoine, Cody Anthony, Garrett Thomas, Josh Boutte and Willie Zepherin Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Moses Antoine, Leonard Antoine, Jermaine Antoine Sr., Jermaine Antoine Jr., Paul Norman Antoine, Nolan Antoine, Karl Antoine Ja’Qualen Antoine, Travis Collins, Raphael Ray Honore Sr., Ronald Green, Edward Hill, Roland Hill, Floyd Hill, Albert Hill, Malcolm Delcambre, Randy Zeno, Charles Francois, Willie Zepherin Sr., Elton Davis, Kenneth Delcambre, grandsons and nephews of Moise, Knights of Peter Claver Council #195, Urban Brothers Social Club and employees of Breaux’s Baycraft.
Special thanks to the individuals who assisted with Moise’s care, Dr. Robert Louis, Dr. Corwin Thomas, Dr. Kimberly Smith-Dauterive, Partners and Healthcare, Acadian Ambulance, Nursing Specialty, Fr. Barry Crochet, Fr. Paul Onuegbe, Fr. Godwin Nzeh and Deacon Roland Jeanlouis.
In respect of the family’s privacy, there will be no repast following the services.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.