Mitchell Thibodeaux Jr.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home
in New Iberia for Mitchell Thibo–deaux Jr., 90, who passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Lafayette. Interment will be at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will be Monday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Pellerin Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.
A longtime area resident, Mr. Thibodeaux was born on June 7, 1930 in Lone Pine and was a graduate of SLI, now the University of Louisiana Lafayette (ULL). In 1957 he established Tibby’s Roller Rink in Lafayette, and was also the owner and operator of the skating rink on Lewis Street in New Iberia and one in Bossier City.
Mr. Thibodeaux coached roller speed skating for many years and was the liaison for the Roller Skating Association International (RSAI) and Special Olympics. In 1988 he was the RSAI Rink Operator of the Year. He was also employed by Sears for 17 years, having received several awards throughout his career.
An avid fan of ULL, Mr. Thibodeaux enjoyed working in his yard, roller hockey, golf, softball, basketball and fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly Thibodeaux of New Iberia; daughter Deborah Torries (Frank) of Lafayette; son Mitchell Paul Thibodeaux of Lafayette; stepdaughter Barbara Delhomme (Michael) of New Iberia; stepson Joe LaCombe of Riverside, Californaia; stepson James Dean LaCombe (Rosanne) of San Antonio, Texas; daughter-in-law Vanessa Racca LaCombe of New Iberia; 20 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Dianne Thibodeaux and a stepson Clarence LaCombe.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 7732 Goodwood Blvd, Suite 110, Baton Rouge, LA 70806.
To view online obituary, sign guest book, and view video tribute, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.