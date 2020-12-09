Minos Joseph Derouen Jr.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Minos Joseph “Joey” Derouen Jr., 63, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help with Father Mark Derise to serve as the celebrant, with musical accompaniment by the Perpetual Help Choir. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m., and resume on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 8 a.m. until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed by the Men’s Rosary Group in the funeral home on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. with a eulogy by Seth Porche to follow.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Youngsville, Minos passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette with his family by his side.
Minos lived life to the fullest and enjoyed many varied interests and hobbies. As an artist, he expressed his talents either on canvas, by playing several musical instruments or through song with his two bands, Hwy. 90 and Soul Town.
Trips to the music store with Minos was a treat. To see him like a kid in the candy store and sharing his knowledge with those around him was a joy to experience. Minos also was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting at Jones Creek. It was through these adventures that one could quickly see his ability to handle all aspects of the project from designing, building and ultimately enjoying with friends.
He often combined his varied roles, such as incorporating his love of architecture by building the fishing camp on Bird Island Chute or his music room office at home. Even in work, Minos expressed his artistic nature through light, running the successful business Lightmaster Electric, which was a perfect outlet for his many talents. He had a unique ability to enjoy his numerous interests even while working and was not satisfied with just one iron in the fire. It was through all these aspects of life that Minos met and shared his fun-loving nature with so many friends and family, especially those at Sugar Mill Pond.
He loved to entertain at any event that he held or attended and those around him share many special memories of him singing or playing music at many venues, at home or during Christmas Eve celebrations. But all these things paled in comparison to the joy he felt when he was with his family, especially his children and grandchildren and more than anything his wife, Roxie.
Minos never met a stranger, quickly making friends that were always welcomed to join on his adventures. The only regret that one would have after meeting Minos was that it was not sooner in life or that the time was cut short. His love for others and his love of life will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by wife, Roxanna LeBlanc Derouen of Youngsville; children Meagan Derouen of New Iberia and Matthew Derouen of New Iberia; stepchildren Chad Guillotte and wife Hallie of Loreauville and Mandi Pooler and husband Brent of Broussard; grandchildren Tucker Gary, Chase Gary and Julianna Gary; step grandchildren Shaw Guillotte and wife Mallory, Cameron Guillotte, Everett Pooler and Collin Pooler; two sisters, Myrtis Quinilty of Lake Charles and Hilda Devillasana and husband Chris of New Orleans; the mother of his children, Monique Waguespack Derouen; nieces and nephews Maxie, Craig, John, Karen, Juliet, Ashley and their spouses; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and godchildren. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Rita Carbo; brothers-in-law Johnny LeBlanc and wife Vickie, Ovey LeBlanc and Clint LeBlanc and wife Tammy; and sister-in-law Juanita Dugas and husband Dumas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Minos and Deloria David Derouen; sister Diane Sikes; and his niece Stephanie Sikes.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Matthew Derouen, Tucker Gary, Chase Gary, John Sikes, Maxie Quinilty, Craig Quinilty, Les Gomez and Robert John.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Devillasana, Brent Pooler, Chad Guillotte, the Jones Creek Hunting Club and the CHS Class of 1975.
The family would like to thank the ICU nurses and staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and especially Lindsay Juckett for their care and compassion. Roxie would also like to thank their friends and neighbors of Sugar Mill Pond for the outpouring of support.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Minos’ honor to the Blue Monday Concert Series, proceeds go directly to provide baseline life care services to aging/retired musicians in the Acadiana area, https://www.loveofpeople.org/blue-monday-mission.html.
In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
