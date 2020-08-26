ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Minos Delahoussaye, 87, will be held at Our Lady of the Prompt Succor Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Father Brian Harrington officiating.
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Prompt Succor Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. until time of services with a recitation of the rosary at 10:30 a.m.
A native of New Iberia, Mr. Minos passed away on Saturday August 22, 2020. He was passionate about his horse racing and also loved caring for his farm animals including his sheep.
He is survived by his daughters, Brenda Champagne and her husband Nick of Coteau, and Gail Bodin of Broussard; his son, Darrel Delahoussaye and his wife Mitzi of Youngsville; his grandchildren, Heath Champagne, Jason Champagne, George Bodin, Bryce Bodin, Paige Delahoussaye and Kylie Smith and her husband Matt; his nine great-grandchildren; his sisters, Aldret Guillotte and her husband Adrian, and younger sister Ruby Nell Delahoussaye; his brother-in-law, Cermen Touchet; and his sister-in-laws, Betty Touchet and Leona Bonin and her husband Roger Bonin.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Touchet Delahoussaye; his parents, Ophe Delahoussaye and Ellie Primeaux Delahoussaye; and his in-laws, Maurice Touchet and Louisiana Touchet.
Serving as pallbearers will be Heath Champagne, Jason Champagne, George Bodin, Bryce Bodin, Donald Guillotte and Lynn Guillotte.
Honorary pallbearers will be Darrel Delahoussaye and Anthony Touchet.
David Funeral Home of Erath 209 E. Putnam St., 937-0405, will be handling the arrangements.