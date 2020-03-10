JEANERETTE — A funeral service will be held for Mr. Millard J. Guillot Sr., 79, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette with Fr. Alexander Albert to officiate the service.
Entombment will follow at St. John Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a recitation of the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
A native of Jeanerette and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Guillot passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Mr. Guillot was a member of the United States Army National Guard, member of the Woodmen of the World, lifetime member of the NRA, active member of the New Iberia VFW and member of the Lydia Cancer Society. Mr. Guillot worked as an electrician with Cleco for over 30 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed visiting with people and never met a stranger.
He is survived by his daughter Dawn G. Bellamy and her husband Jeff of Atlanta; his son Millard “Billy” Guillot Jr. and his wife Penny of Jeanerette; his son Willard “Willy” Guillot and spouse Randy David of Opelousas; his daughter Tammy G. Guidry and husband Trent of Maurice; his grandchildren Millard “T-Bill” Guillot III and his wife Dustina of Jeanerette, Kayla G. Judice and husband Rusty of New Iberia, Dr. J. Taylor Bellamy of Atlanta, Rylan Guidry of Maurice and Ashley Guidry of Maurice; his great-grandchildren Kyleigh Guillot of Jeanerette and Harper Judice of New Iberia; siblings Emmanuel Guillot and wife Mercedes of Baldwin, Marshall Guillot and wife Carol of Lafayette, Eva Bolling and husband Jim of Lafayette; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, friends, cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Millard A. and Evelyn Theriot Gulliot; sister Muriel Guillot Darcey, Mederick Guillot and Noah “N.J.” Guillot.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Millard “Billy” Guillot Jr., Millard “T-Bill” Guillot III, Trent Guidry, Rylan Guidry, Rusty Judice and Lance Guillot.
The family would like to thank Magnolia Estates and Lourdes Hospice for all of their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Guillot’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, ALZ.org.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St., 276-5151, is in charge of the arrangements.