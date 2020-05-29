Mildred Marie Wiltz

Graveside services will be conducted for Mildred M. Wiltz, 79, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Saint Edward Catholic Church Mausoleum. Deacon Roland Jean-Louis, celebrant.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at Journet and Bolden Funeral Home located at 711 S. Corinne Street in New Iberia.
A native of Saint Martinville and a resident of New Iberia, Ms. Wiltz departed this life at 6:52 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center.
Ms. Wiltz worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Iberia Medical Center for 25 years, where she later retired.
She leaves in God’s care, two daughters that she reared as her own, Melissa Broussard and Laurissa Broussard both of New Iberia; one brother, John Wiltz Jr. of New Iberia; four sisters, Leona Charles, Mazel Wiltz, Laura Broussard and Mary Wiltz, all of New Iberia; one brother-in-law, Alley Porter of Saint Martinville; two godchildren, Jeanelle Charles Granger of Lafayette and Sarah Johnson of Youngsville; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Alice Wiltz; five brothers, L.J. Wiltz, Russel Wiltz, Frederick Wiltz, Norris Wiltz and Arthur Wiltz; one sister, Enola Wiltz Porter; one brother-in-law, Stilley Charles; one niece, Paula Charles; one nephew, Bryan Charles; two great-nieces, Jamasha and Markite Charles.
Serving as active Pallbearers will be Jahmal Charles, John Charles Jr., Justin Calais, DaRon Granger, Stilley Granger and DaVante Granger.
Honorary Pallbearers will be John Wiltz Jr., Alley Porter, Stilley Ray Charles, John Allen Charles, Darryl Wiltz, Thomas Wiltz, Joel Broussard and Rayvon Charles.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.