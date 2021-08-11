Mildred James

A celebration of life service for Mildred Broussard James will be held on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Fletcher Funeral Home Chapel, 609 West Admiral Doyle Dr., New Iberia, LA
Pastor Chris Nelson will officiate the service. Entombment will follow in Holy Family Mausoleum.
The family can be greeted on Friday beginning at 9 a.m. at the funeral home.
Mildred peacefully transitioned to sweet heavenly rest on Monday, August 2, 2021 in New Iberia following a very brief illness.
Mildred’s journey began on Saturday, Dec. 8, 1934, in New Iberia, being blessed to the union of the late John Broussard and Georgeanna George. She has been a lifelong resident of the New Iberia area. Even with limited education, she excelled as a wife, mother, grandmother, mentor and entrepreneur. She married Jerome James in 1974, who preceded her in death.
Mildred’s strong, yet efficient work ethics shined brightly through her different positions in the workplace. While working as a school bus assistant for many years, she developed compassion for the children she worked with and nurtured them. She had a saying “I know my children.” She was the owner of the famous “Zodiac Lounge ‘’ in which she was totally dedicated. She treated all her clients with respect and made them feel welcome, her service was unmatched and unparalleled. The last few years she spent at Holiday Sporting Good where she was highly respected.
Some of Mildred’s greatest joys were cooking and entertaining but spending time with her family and friends was always at the top of the list. Whatever event she planned or hosted it was done with excellency and treated everyone as royalty.
Mildred lived a life committed to Christ. She was a longtime member of Cottrell Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church where she served faithfully on the Stewardess Board. She was always willing to lend her help and support in any other area she was needed. “Be thou faithful unto death and I will give thee a crown of life.” — Revelation 2:10
Mildred legacy of love will forever be loving daughter Linda F. Broussard of New Iberia; two cherished granddaughters, Keyla (Shawn) L. Broussard and Kristen R. Broussard, both of New Iberia; two great-grandchildren, Kamrun C. Broussard and expected “Baby K” Antoine; one sister Mary Chin of New Iberia; a special daughter, Charlene Channette Moore of Jeanerette; her nieces and nephews Starlene (Myron) Evans, Veronica Jacobs, Lechia Collins, Deanna McGruder, Naomi Hector, Diane Hector, Carolann Hector and JL (Lynn) Porter; one goddaughter, Quanetta Iles; as well as a cousins, friends and her co-workers at Holiday and her Cottrell Church Family.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by six siblings, Jack Hector and his wife Naomi, Jerry Broussard, Joseph Broussard, Jim Broussard, Billy Broussard and Anna Mae Labbe; two nephews, Michael and Vaughn Porter; and a godson, Jackie Hector.
