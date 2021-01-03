Mildred Emma Simon

Funeral services will be conducted for Mildred E. Simon at 11 A.M. on Monday, January 4, 2021, at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home located at 711 S. Corinne Street. Rev. Donald L. Wright Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the local and CDC guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until time of service.
Mildred Emma Durall was born January 5, 1939, to Jake and Mildred (Richardson) Durall in New Iberia. Mildred blossomed in New Iberia with her siblings Jake Jr., Alnetta, Elliot, Joseph, Betty, Clasby, Rufus and Donald.
She attended Lola Bowls Lee Elementary School and Jonas Henderson High School, then continued her academics in Lafayette, where she earned a Cosmetology license and began her career as a hairdresser. Mildred enjoyed styling hair and singing in choirs.
She loved singing in the choir at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with family members and her dear friends Mr. and Mrs. Bowser and Ms. Doris Roberts. Mildred was always helping others at family gatherings, church functions and anywhere she could help. She loved working in the ministry at Star Pilgrim and supported countless programs and special services.
Ms. Simon left ‘Da Boot’ and moved to Dallas to be closer to her son Eric and his family in 2015. Continuing her love for singing, she united with the DeSoto Senior Center Golden Voices Choir where she participated in numerous holiday extravaganzas and enjoyed worshipping at The Potter’s House Dallas. Ms. Simon enjoyed laughing and socializing with the Desoto Senior Center attendees and Greenfield Senior Residences community residents. She loved playing Bingo and often played three or four cards at a time and always came home a winner.
Cherishing her precious memories are one son, Eric Lavine (Mishay); four grandchildren, Charles Tribble, Bobby Lavine (Dulce), Janiyah White Lavine and Jah’ylen Lavine; two great-granddaughters, Zalaiyah and Olivia Lavine; three brothers, Clasby (Maryann), Rufus (Dorothy) and Donald “Chippy” Durall; two god-grandchildren Tischina and Heaven; and host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Early Sunday morning on December 27, 2020, Mildred completed her final move to join a host of loved ones who preceded her in death — her parents, Jake and Mildred Durall; three husbands, Eugene Lavine, Joe Brown and Richard Simon; two sisters, Betty and Alnetta; three brothers, Jake Jr., Elliott and Joseph; one grandson, Leo Lavine; and one great-granddaughter, Zamaiyah Lavine.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.