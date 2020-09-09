Mildred Delcambre

Mildred Desormeaux Delcambre, a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center. She was 79.
Mildred was born July 21, 1941, in New Iberia to the late Emile Desormeaux Sr. and the late Lucy Meaux Desormeaux and was one of nine children to this blessed union. She was a 1959 graduate of New Iberia High School and went on to take courses in accounting and bookkeeping. She owned and operated Delcambre’s Tax Service, a business that would span over four decades and see many faithful customers who placed their highest trust in Mrs. Mildred.
She was the first woman to ever be appointed to serve as a councilwoman in the town of Delcambre and held that seat.
She took her husband’s seat at his death in 2007 and served faithfully until 2016. She has been a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church for many years and found peace when she was able to attend mass. She also gave of herself to assist the Council on Aging. One of her favorite pastimes was playing Pokeno with her daughters and friends.
Her daughters best described their dear mother as “selfless” saying that she lived her life for God and her family first, but had a servant’s heart and would do anything to help anyone. She will be missed beyond measure and will be fondly remembered by all.
Her memory will forever live on in the hearts of her children, Lynnette Romero Hebert, Annette Romero, Wanda Hebert (Bryant), Mildred “Millie” Gary (Wilmer Jr.), Dora Bowen (Eric) and Marsha Delcambre (Jeremy Romero); 16 grandchildren, Crystal Ross, Tiffany Leadley, Joshua Hebert, Samantha Bourque Colden, Justin Hebert, Jessica McKey, Jarett Hebert, Grant Gary, Tyler Bowen, Leo Bowen, Rhyan Bowen, Katie LaShare, Lanie Romero, Mateo Romero, Ashton Romero and Kodi Romero; 18 great-grandchildren, Jordan, Reese, Alex, Nolan, Kinley, Kolston, Khason, Elizabeth, Caroline, Amelia, Dixie, Lane, Alexis, Bryson, Marleigh, Analise, Addilyn, Coby and one expected soon; Her brothers and sisters, Marion Desormeaux (Faye), Emile Desormeaux Jr. (Linda), Lula Perez (Godfrey), Judy Laine (Polo), Mason Desormeaux (Ruby), Eddie Desormeaux (Noel), Dianna Theriot (Kevin Sr.); her half-sister, Audrey Trahan; two sisters-in-law, Elaine Bourque and Sheila “Cookie” Desormeaux; her favorite double cousins, Nola Migues and Lou Ann Haught, along with many others; and her birthday buddy, Murphy Vincent.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Leo Delcambre; her grandson, Jonathan Hebert; her great grandson, Hunter Jean Hebert; a brother, David Desormeaux; her in-laws, Levest and Fedora Delcambre; sisters-in-law, Anna Lou Delcambre and Eva Ann Landry; two nieces, Lisa Bourque and Cyndi Romero; and two nephews, Danny Desormeaux and Kenny Bodin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, with Fr. Buddy Breaux as Celebrant. Following the mass she will be laid to rest with her husband at Migues Cemetery. In accordance with regulations of COVID-19, all guests are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines. The family also kindly asks that there be no hand shaking or hugging.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home Wednesday from noon until 10 p.m., with the Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. Visiting hours will resume on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Bryant Hebert, Wilmer Gary Jr., Eric Bowen, Jeremy Romero, Justin Hebert and Grant Gary. Honorary pallbearers are Leo Bowen, Joshua Hebert, Jarett Hebert, Tyler Bowen, Mateo Romero and Ashton Romero.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Ronald Lahasky, the staff of Abbeville General and Lafayette General; A&L Personal Care and Concepts of Care and to Lanie, her grandchild and caregiver and Melissa Perez, Godchild and caregiver for all their love and compassion shown to our dear mother.
Those wishing may share their memories and condolences by visiting Mildred’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com. Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre is in charge of arrangements.