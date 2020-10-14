A Funeral service was conducted for Mildred Chevalon Boutte, 97, at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia. Fr. Ed Degeyter officiated. Following the services, Mrs. Boutte was laid to rest beside her loving husband at Memorial Park Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends took place at the funeral home on from 8 a.m. until the service time on Monday. A Rosary was prayed at 9 a.m.
A native of Vermilion Parish and longtime resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Boutte passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Consulotta Nursing Home in New Iberia.
She is survived by her children Ronnie Boutte (Laine), Joyce Oubre (Melvin) and Bernice Romero (Kenneth); thirteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and sisters Jeanette Viator and Mary Joyce Romero.
She w preceded in death by her loving husband, Ossay J. Boutte; son Carl Boutte; parents, Etienne Chevalon Sr. and Clodora Lopez Chevalon; and siblings Howard Chevalon, Austin Chevalon,,Etienne Chevalon Jr., Evelyn Viator and Gloria Broussard.
Pallbearers were Kevin Oubre, Keith Oubre, Kenny Romero, Troy Romero, Ryan Boutte, Ross Boutte and Dustin Boutte.
Honorary pallbearers were Brent Romero, Roni Laine Gonsoulin, Christine DuBose, Carla Landry and Simone DeVille.
To view the online obituary, video tribute and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.