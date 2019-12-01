Funeral services are pending for Mike Kimball, 75, who died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Beaumont, Texas.

Pellerin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Dec 7
Visitation
Saturday, December 7, 2019
9:00AM-12:00PM
Pellerin Funeral Home - New Iberia
502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd.
New Iberia, LA 70560
Dec 7
Memorial service
Saturday, December 7, 2019
12:00PM
Pellerin Funeral Home - New Iberia
502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd.
New Iberia, LA 70560
