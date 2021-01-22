JEANERETTE — Funeral services will be held for Miguel A. Espana on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. at David Funeral Home Chapel with Fr. Alexander Albert as celebrant and entombment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery.
Family requests visitation to begin on Saturday, January 23, 2021, beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of service at 1 a.m.
Miguel A. Espana was born on October 28, 1958, in Esquitpulas, Guatemala, to Maises and Maria Garcia Espana.
Miguel A. Espana passed away on January 18, 2021, at 12:27 p.m. at Oschner Medical Center in Baton Rouge.
Miguel Espana working for MA Patout & Son Sugar Mill for 35 years.
Miguel was a loving family man. He truly enjoyed spending time with his family on Sundays. He was a master bar-b-que chef and a proud supporter of Coors Lite brewing company.
He also enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time outdoors.
He is survived by his wife of ten years, Nancy Wilson Espana; his ten children, Leonel Espana of Lydia, Miguel Espana (Chelsie) of Lydia, Jaslyn Espana of New Iberia, Douglas Espana (Rayette) of Lydia, Kaylyn Espana of New Iberia, Tiffany Gordon (Danny) of Sugarland, Texas, Chelsey Theriot of New Iberia, Jody Theriot of Breaux Bridge, Steven Wilson (Sabrina) of New Iberia and Kaitlyn Jolet of Loreauville; and five siblings, Jorge Espand, Guillermo Espana, Sylvia Espana Lopez, Marlene Espana and Carol Espana.
Miguel was preceded in death by his parents, Maises and Maria Garcia Espana and one brother Carlos Espana.
Serving as pallbearers will be Douglas Espana, Miguel Espana, Steven Wison, Jack Rock, Manuel Mendoza and Dean LeBlanc.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St., 276-5151, is in charge of the arrangements.